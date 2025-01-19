Another cold wave expected in Karachi from Jan 24

KARACHI: Karachi and other districts of Sindh are expected to hit by another wave of cold weather from January 24 with temperatures may plunge.

Weather reports said that the cold westerly winds can affect the country, and rainfall could be possible in Balochistan and other parts of the country with snowfall expected in the mountains.

The westerly winds expected to bring cold frosty weather until January 23.

According to weather reports Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana and other districts of Sindh are expected to receive moderate rain through January 21 to 23.

The Met Office forecast strong winds of 25 to 35 kilometers per hour speed blowing in Karachi on Saturday.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Sindh with moderate to intense fog expected in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Dadu, Larkana, Khairpur, Tando Jam and adjoining areas in the night and morning hours.