Another cop injured in clashes with TLP protesters dies

LAHORE: Another policeman who got wounded in clashes with protesters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

Constable Ghulam Rasool was posted at Kasur’s Saddar police station. He got injured in clashes with the protesters the other day and was brought to THQ Hospital Muridke for treatment.

He succumbed to his wounds this morning at 9am, officials confirmed. The tally of cops who have martyred in the violent protest has risen to five.

A new phase of talks between proscribed TLP and the government’s teams resumed again on Thursday after the earlier phase ended in failure, sources told ARY News.

According to sources, the government is being represented in the talks by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri. Chief of proscribed group TLP, Saad Rizvi also participating in the talks having a three point agenda, sources said.

