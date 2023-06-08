May 9 attack: Another culprit involved in Jinnah House riots arrested

ISLAMABAD: In a recent progress, the investigators apprehended another prime miscreant involved in the riots happened on May 9 at Jinnah house, Lahore, following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief from Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the miscreant, identified as Hashar Khan Durrani, is the information secretary of PTI’s youth wing.

During the attack on Jinnah house, Hashar Khan relentlessly shouted slogans of revolution, exclaiming, “Congratulations on the revolution, we will liberate ourselves from the clutches of the military!” He declared, “Four generals cannot decide the fate of this country.”

Hashar Khan revealed that the attack on the Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) was planned beforehand in Zamzama Park. The party’s leadership made the plan including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Sheikh Imtiaz.

Hashar Khan explained that we had already planned the attack under the given circumstances. This attack was a manifestation of the statement made by the party’s chairman, which filled our minds with anti-military sentiments, and it had the intended effect.

Hashar mentioned that he was also present during the attack. He recorded a video, arousing the people by saying that the revolution had arrived and the flag was raised, clarifying that it was not the Corps Commander’s House but Khan House.

The army’s response during these events was highly positive, as our military did not harm any civilian or cause any damage.