Another Ex-PTI MPA booked in torture, firing case

LAHORE: Another former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shabbir Gujjar along with other accused was booked in the torture and firing case in Raiwind, ARY News reported on Friday.

A case was registered against another ex-PTI MNA Shabbir Gujjar among 15 accused including his brother and three aides in Raiwing City police station under the sections of torture and firing.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of the private housing society’s manager Arshad Siddiq. According to the FIR, the housing society purchased a piece of land from a citizen namely Khalid Khang.

The complainant stated that he along with eight employees of the private housing society and Khalid Khang went to visit the land site for demarcation of the purchased land where they were allegedly attacked by Mujahid, Akhtar Niaz, Atiq along with 15 unidentified men.

It further stated that the society’s guard got wounded after receiving a bullet during the firing resorted to by the nominated persons, whereas, Mushahir Ali, Asadullah and Hameedullah also sustained injuries after being tortured by the men.

The spokesperson to former lawmaker Shabbir Gujjar said that a baseless case was registered against him and the part of vengeful actions against the PTI leaders.

It should be mentioned here that a series of cases were registered against several PTI leaders including the party’s vice president Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry got released from jail after securing bail yesterday, whereas, another PTI leader Shandana Gulzar was also booked in a case.

Different cases were registered against PTI chairman Imran Khan and central leaders including Senator Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill, Farrukh Habib and others in separate police stations.

