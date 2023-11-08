Another foreign airline shows interest to operate in Pakistan

KARACHI: An American airline has approached Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), expressing its interest in launching flight operations in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that Ravn Alaska Airlines is keen to launch flight operations from Pakistan and had contacted country’s aviation authority in this regard.

Sources claimed that the American airline has sought the permission of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for Third Country Operator License.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is currently struggling with the resumption of flights to the United Kingdom by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The national carrier is facing financial challenges and has even grounded aircraft owing to the same economic viability issue though the federal government has decided to privatise the carrier.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a Rs. 8 billion bridge financing package for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The financing will be provided through the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) resources to meet PIA’s urgent overdue payment obligations.

The ECC allowed the Aviation Division to proceed with the bilateral arrangement between the CAA and PIA.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar presided over the meeting, according to news statement issued by the finance ministry.