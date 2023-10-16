Another hike in power tariff for KE consumers on the cards

KARACHI: Another power tariff hike is on the cards for the electricity consumers of K-electric for the April-June quarter of 2023, ARY News reported.

As per details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the plea of K-Electric (KE), seeking a hike of Rs3.02/unit under quarterly adjustment on October 19.

On September 5, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hiked power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers on monthly fuel adjustment charges.

As per details, the electricity prices were increased by Rs 1.48 to Rs 4.45 after the federal government approved the NEPRA plea for the hike in power tariff.

Read more: NEPRA hikes electricity tariff for KE consumers

The K-electric consumer will pay the increased electricity tariff in the month of October and November 2023.

Furthermore, Rs 1.48 increase in electricity tariff for 300 unit consumers, Rs 3.21 for more than 300 unit consumers whereas Rs 4.45 per unit increase for 5 kilo watts and e-vehicle charging stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase in tariff by Rs1.71 per unit.

As per the issued notification, the power regulatory authority approved the increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of August.

The notification stated that the surge in electricity tariff would be applied to the bills of October. Meanwhile, the hike will not apply to Lifeline and K Electric customers.