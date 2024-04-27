Another housemaid found dead in Lahore’s Johar Town

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, another housemaid was found dead in a house on Samsani Road near Lahore’s Johar Town, ARY News reported.

According to family of the deceased, 30-year-old housemaid, Aliza who got married recently, was found allegedly murdered in Lahore’s Johar Town.

They said that Aliza had been working at the residence for some time. On the day of the incident, Aliza went to work but was later found dead in the courtyard with blood coming from her nose and mouth.

Police have confirmed that Aliza was murdered, and the homeowner has been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Read More: Maid allegedly tortured by civil judge’s wife in Islamabad

Incidents of inflicting torture on servants seem to be on the rise.

Recently, a 10-year-old housemaid Fatima was allegedly tortured to death by her employer, who is a peer (spiritual leader), in Ranipur Town near Sindh’s Khairpur city.

Fatima had died in gruesome condition in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death also went viral on social media.

The postmortem report, confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani. After the incident, the police arrested the Asad Shah, the main accused of the Gaga, Fatama case.