Another incident of animal cruelty surfaces in Sanghar

SANGHAR: After a recent horrific incident involving a cruel owner who chopped off a camel’s leg for entering his fields, a similar case of animal cruelty emerged in Sanghar when a cow was shot in the leg over the same reason, ARY News reported on Friday.

The owner, Muharram Shar, claimed that his cow was shot by unknown individuals after it strayed into their fields. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Mangli village, within the jurisdiction of the local police station.

Shar claimed that the cow was found injured and taken to a veterinary doctor, who confirmed that the leg bone was fractured due to the gunshot wound.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar has taken notice of the incident, and a team of police officials, including DSP and SHO, visited the scene to investigate. Two suspects have been detained for questioning.

Earlier, an incident of animal cruelty was reported in Sanghar wherein a landlord allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder.

The incident, which occurred on 14 June, sparked widespread outrage and condemnation after footage of the act surfaced on social media.

The camel had wandered into an agricultural field, inciting the landlord and his employees to react violently. Reports indicate that the group tortured the animal before using a sharp tool to sever its leg.

Police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the of the gruesome incident while the camel was shifted to Karachi for treatment.