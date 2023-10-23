Another international airline cancels flights amid Israel Hamas war

Amid the Israel-Hamas war situation, another international airline canceled all its flights to Tel Aviv for the rest of the year.

According to the statement of Hong Kong’s prominent airline, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd stated that due to “the ongoing situation in Israel”, flight operations between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv have been suspended for the rest of the year 2023.

The company in a statement said that the travelers who already bought the tickets from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv through March 31, 2024, “can rebook, reroute, or refund their travel ticket without any penalty.”

Before suspending its flight services, the airline operated three flights a week to Israel after the country became a warzone.