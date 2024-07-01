Another international airline starts flights to Islamabad, Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Another international airline, Fly-Dubai, initiated flight operations to Islamabad and Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, the inaugural flight FZ-353 arrived in Islamabad from Dubai at 1:55 AM with 153 passengers on board.

The Rescue and Fire Fighting Service offered a water salute on the runway as the inaugural flight arrived.

On this occasion, the airport management also organized a short dinner which was attended by COO/Airport Manager Syed Aftab Ali Shah Gilani and Vijay Kumaran, Director Commercial Operations Fly Dubai.

Chief Security Officer ASF, flydubai senior management, Jerez Dnata and Menzies-RAS representatives also attended the event.

Later, flight FZ-354 departed for Dubai at 02:20 with 162 passengers on board.