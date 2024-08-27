Another journalist killed in Sindh

GHOTKI: Unidentified armed men shot dead a local journalist in Ghotki, Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing police.

As per details, Bachal Ghuniyo, a local journalist associated with Awaz Tv was killed in an attack by unidentified armed men in Rawanti, Ghotki. The assistants after killing the journalist fled safely.

The body of the slain journalist was moved to Ubauro Hospital.

Police said they are investigating the killing of journo and said cause behind the killing might be an ‘old enmity’.

Recently, another journalist named Nasrullah Gadani was also shot dead in Ghotki.

Read more: Journalist Nasrullah Gadani succumbs to wounds in Karachi

Gadani suffered serious gunshot wounds in an attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district in May.

The incident took place when Nasrullah Gadani was going from his home to Mirpur Mathelo Press Club. Armed men in a car opened fire at the journalist at Jarwar Road near Deen Shah and fled from the scene.

Nasrullah Gadani sustained bullet wounds and was carried to Mirpur Mathelo DHQ hospital for medical attendance. He was later shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, for surgery. Gadani was shifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi, later. However, he breathed his last on Friday morning.