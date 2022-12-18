Another Karachi student shot dead in robbery attempt

KARACHI: Another student of a law college was shot dead inside a car by alleged robbers in the presence of her father in Karachi’s Korangi area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place near Korangi No. 5, where the assailants, riding a motorcycle, attempted to snatch cash and valuables from youth and his father.

Upon resistance, the robber fired at the father-son duo. As a result of the firing, the law student was killed while his father was critically injured.

The deceased law student was identified as Azhar and the injured father as Maqsood Akhtar. A passerby namely Osama was also injured in the firing.

In the meantime, a mob gathered at the site and captured the fleeing robbers, killing one on the spot while the second one managed to flee.

The enraged people kicked, punched and hit the robber with whatever they could find to vent their anger at the ruthless killers.

The incident came thee days after an engineering student Bilal, aged 21, was killed by street criminals who wanted to rob him of his cellphone and other belongings but as the youngster tried to resist the robbery, the robbers shot at him, killing him on the spot.

Bilal Nasir tried to hit the robbers with a chair as he was with his friends at a tea spot near the university.

