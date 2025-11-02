Another life lost: Truck crushes motorcyclist in Karachi's Teen Hati area

KARACHI: Heavy traffic taking precious lives has become routine in Karachi, as another youth lost his life when a truck crushed a motorcycle near the Teen Hati area, ARY News reported.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, while the police have taken the truck into custody.

Earlier in the day, a trailer ran over a student traveling on a bike in the Maripur area of Karachi, while another youth sustained injuries.

According to the police, the traffic accident happened near the Truck Adda.

In the ongoing week, almost not a single day has passed without heavy traffic taking lives on the city’s roads.

Earlier till August, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.