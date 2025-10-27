Another major milestone on cards for Babar Azam

Pakistan’s premier batter Babar Azam is set to overtake former India captain Rohit Sharma as the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket during the upcoming three-match series against South Africa.

Babar needs just nine runs to surpass Rohit Sharma and become the highest run-scorer in the shorter format.

Currently, Rohit Sharma leads the run chart in T20I cricket with 4,231 runs from 159 matches, whereas Babar has 4223 runs in 128 games and has notched up 36 half-centuries and three hundreds at an impressive average of 39.83.

Most runs in men’s T20Is

Rohit Sharma – 4231 in `159 matches

Babar Azam – 4223 in 128 matches

Virat Kohli – 4188 in 125 matches

Jos Buttler – 3869 in 144 matches

For the unversed, the T20I series will begin on October 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, followed by the remaining two matches held on October 31 and November 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The series will also mark Babar’s return to the shorter format, having last played against South Africa in December 2024.

South Africa Squad: T20I squad: Donovan Ferreira (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq