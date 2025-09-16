Another monsoon spell expected from today

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: PDMA Punjab has said that the monsoon spell in most areas of the province will begin today and continue until September 19.

According to Met office moist currents of moderate intensity from Arabian Sea penetrating in upper parts of the country and a westerly wave may persist till 19th September.

Rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from Tuesday to Friday, while in Lahore and other districts of central Punjab on 18th & 19th September.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Chitral, Swat and other districts expected to receive rain from September 16th to 19th.

While scattered rain is expected in Kashmir up to 19th September and isolated rainfall is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan from 16th to 19th September.

Relief Commissioner Punjab has directed divisional and district officials to keep alert during the forecast period adding that there are fears of flooding in local drains and streams due to monsoon spell.