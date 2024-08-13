Another monsoon spell to hit Karachi on This day

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain and drizzle in Karachi over the next 24 hours, with a minimum temperature ranging from 27.5 degrees celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

The city is currently experiencing high humidity levels at 89%, with winds blowing from the west at 10 km/h, said Met office, adding that another spell of monsoon rains is likely to hit city from August 16.

Other districts of Sindh, including Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin, will also receive rain over the next few days, with temperatures expected to hover between 32°C and 34°C and humidity levels ranging from 60% to 70%.

In Thatta, light rain will persist, with partly cloudy conditions prevailing throughout the day. Sujawal and Badin are expected to experience similar weather patterns, with light rain likely in the regions.

Meanwhile, other districts, including Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Jamshoro, are expected to remain partly cloudy, with no significant rainfall predicted.

Temperatures in these areas are forecasted to be slightly higher, ranging from 34°C to 37°C, with humidity levels between 50% and 70%.

The PMD has also indicated that areas like Dadu and Mirpurkhas will experience hotter conditions, with temperatures reaching up to 43°C in Dadu and a slight chance of light rain in the evening.

Overall, the weather across Sindh remains varied, with a mix of light rain and partly cloudy conditions expected across different regions.