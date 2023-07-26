Another monsoon system to enter in Pakistan today: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Fresh westerly wave likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today, ARY News reported.

This monsoon spell will continue till July 30, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said today.

Under the influence of the new weather system Islamabad could receive rainfall with thunderstorm.

South Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will receive thunderstorm and rain, according to the Met Office.

Heavy rainfall has been expected in southeast Balochistan and South Punjab. Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir likely to receive downpour at sporadic places.

The rainy system will bring rainfall in some areas of Upper Sindh.

Met Office has cautioned against likely flooding in the low-lying areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned against likely landslides in hilly areas and flash floods in hill torrents during heavy rains.