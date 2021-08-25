Another motorcycle stolen in Karachi

KARACHI: Another motorcycle has been stolen in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the latest incident of motorcycle theft was reported in Karachi’s Frontier Colony. In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the lifter can be seen easily stealing the parked motorbike outside a house in Pirabad.

The face of the lifter can be seen clearly in the video.

Earlier this month it was reported that more than 30,000 motorcycles had been stolen in Karachi during the ongoing year.

Incidents of motorcycle theft in Karachi reached the highest level in history. This year, more than 30,000 motorcycles of citizens were stolen.

Last month, Rangers and police in a joint operation arrested a wanted three-member motorcycle lifting gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and 10 chassis.

Earlier, AVLC police had also arrested a gang involved in snatching motorcycles from citizens in a major operation against motorcycle snatching.

SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao had said that the accused included Munir Bengali, Babar Ali, Hassan alias Boy and Muzaffar Chandio. The accused revealed that they snatched more than 100 motorcycle