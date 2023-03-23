Another Pakistani ship carrying humanitarian aid reaches Turkiye

The second Pakistani ship carrying humanitarian aid for earthquake victims reached at Türkiye’s Mersin Port, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNSs) reached port Mersin carrying 500 Ton humanitarian AID which included winter tents, blankets and various aid materials for those afflicted by the Feb 6 earthquakes.

According to the spokesman, the Pakistan Navy’s two ships delivered at least 1500 Tons of humanitarian AID to Turkey and Syria.

Speaking at a ceremony held to mark Pakistan Day, Türkiye’s Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said Türkiye and Pakistan always stand by each other in difficult times.

“The solidarity shown, particularly in difficult times, is the most concrete example of the strong ties between our countries and our peoples, and of acting with the motto ‘no doubt, believers are brothers,'” he added.

“The government and people of Turkey are grateful to the government of Pakistan for the aid,” Turkish Defense Minister concluded.

Meanwhile, Turkish government officials highly appreciated the support provided by the Government of Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan dispatched more aid consignments to the earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the NDMA spokesperson, on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 65 containers containing relief goods were dispatched through a ship.

This shipment includes 8,200 winter tents for earthquake victims in Turkiye. It also includes 15,000 ration bags and other essential items for Syrian victims.

The ship departs with relief supplies will reach its destination in fifteen days.

