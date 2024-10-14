web analytics
Another PIA crew member slips away in Toronto

TOP NEWS

Another cabin crew member of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has gone missing in Canada, the national airline spokesman confirmed Monday.

Mohsin Raza, a crew member from Islamabad, was scheduled to report for duty on a flight from Karachi but failed to appear at the hotel. His disappearance was discovered when he didn’t show up for work.

According to sources, Raza was last seen in Toronto, where he was part of the crew for a previous flight.

The latest incident brings the number of PIA attendants who have gone missing in Toronto in the past year to over a dozen.

Meanwhile, the airline’s management has launched an investigation into Raza’s disappearance and warned that strict disciplinary action, including termination, will be taken if he is found guilty.

This is not the first incident of its kind. In June, flight attendant Noor Sher vanished after arriving in Toronto on flight PK 781. Sher was part of a 16-member crew and was scheduled to return to Pakistan.

