Another plea filed to change IO in Dua Zehra case

KARACHI: Another plea has been filed with the session court to change an investigation officer in the Dua Zehra kidnapping case, ARY NEWS reported.

The plea stated that the case has been changed altogether after the medical report revealed that the girl is aged 15-year-old.

“The investigation officer is not probing the matter following medical report,” it said, adding that the applicant in the case and family no longer trust the IO.

On July 02, the Judicial Magistrate court Karachi east rejected Dua Zehra’s father’s plea to change the investigation officer of the case.

According to details, the JM court Karachi east dismissed Mehdi Ali Kazmi’s plea to change the investigation officer saying the C class report of the IO has not been accepted yet.

The court said that Dua Zehra is yet to be presented to the medical board and it would not possible to change the IO at such a crucial stage.

Medical report

A report of a medical commission formed to assess the age of Dua Zehra, the teenage girl who went missing from Karachi and later claimed to have married Zaheer Ahmed, determined her age at 14 to 15 years keeping in view her physical appearance while the age determined through her teeth is between 13 to 15 years.

The bone ossification test has however revealed her age as between 16 to 17 years.

The report concluded that after consultation between medical experts on multiple factors determining her age, it has been agreed that the girl is aged between 15 to 16-year-old.

The report has been signed by the chairman and other 10 members of the medical board.

