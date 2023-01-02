Another political party announces to join GDA

The Sindh United Party (SUP) announced joining the anti-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) alliance, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), ARY News reported on Monday.

The SUP’s Syed Jalal Mahmood Shah has announced becoming part of the GDA.

He said that they will start joint efforts to improve the governance system of Sindh province besides demanding a strong voice for the rights of the citizens.

GDA chief convener Syed Sadaruddin Rashidi told the journalists said that they will give tough time to the political opponents. He said that the 15-year poor performance of the PPP rulers was not hidden from anyone.

Rashidi said that the group was formed after the martyrdom of former prime minister and PPP chairwoman Benazir Bhutto. He alleged that the group in the PPP was just aiming to loot the national assets.

Sources said that SUP and GDA leaders signed an agreement before welcoming the new political party to the alliance. Sources added that the SUP leaders will contest the next election with the election sign of the GDA.

