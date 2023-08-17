Another PTI leader arrested in May 9 riots case

MARDAN: Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) leader has been arrested in connection with the May 9 riots case, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Farzand was arrested by police when he was leaving his office in Mardan.

The PTI lawmaker came to Anti Corruption office to appear in the case. Ameer Farzand will be presented before a local court tomorrow.

Earlier, Punjab police stated that 2138 suspects have been arrested in five major cities in connection with the May 9 violence.

The police record shows that 645 suspects were arrested in 14 terrorism cases from Lahore which includes 93 nominated suspects of May 9 violence.

Police arrested 173 suspects in 2 cases from Gujranwala, 438 arrested in 14 terrorism cases from Rawalpindi and 670 arrested from Sargodha in nine terrorism cases.

Furthermore, the Punjab police took 212 suspects in custody in five terrorism cases whereas 159 suspects were released in 44 cases after the identification parade.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.