Another PTI leader opts out of  Elections 2024

PESHAWAR: After Shafqat Mahmood, another leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided against contesting the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) disposed of a plea filed by PTI leader Azam Swati after his counsel informed the bench that he has withdrawn from the elections, 2024.

Azam Sawati has earlier approached the PHC against decisions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Election Tribunal of rejecting his nomination papers from NA-15 (Mansehra).

During the hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer representing Azam Swati informed the PHC that he has returned the party ticket and no more in the race for the elections 2024.

“If he is not contesting the election, he should withdraw the plea as well,” Justice Aijaz Anwar remarked.

After Azam Swati’s counsel withdrawn the plea, the PHC disposed of the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood have withdrawn from February 8 general elections.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), former Punjab minister Shafqat Mahmood said that he has withdrawn the nominations papers, submitted for Lahore’s NA-128 and PA-170.

The PTI leader said that now he is not a candidate from any constituency.