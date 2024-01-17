23.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Another PTI leader opts out of  Elections 2024

Muhammad Sabih
By Muhammad Sabih
|

TOP NEWS

Muhammad Sabih
Muhammad Sabih

PESHAWAR: After Shafqat Mahmood, another leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided against contesting the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) disposed of a plea filed by PTI leader Azam Swati after his counsel informed the bench that he has withdrawn from the elections, 2024.

Azam Sawati has earlier approached the PHC against decisions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Election Tribunal of rejecting his nomination papers from NA-15 (Mansehra).

During the hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer representing Azam Swati informed the PHC that he has returned the party ticket and no more in the race for the elections 2024.

“If he is not contesting the election, he should withdraw the plea as well,” Justice Aijaz Anwar remarked.

After Azam Swati’s counsel withdrawn the plea, the PHC disposed of the matter.

Read More: Top PTI, IPP leaders opt out of election race

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood have withdrawn from February 8 general elections.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), former Punjab minister Shafqat Mahmood said that he has withdrawn the nominations papers, submitted for Lahore’s NA-128 and PA-170.

The PTI leader said that now he is not a candidate from any constituency.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.