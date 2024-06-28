Another PTI leader tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD: Following resignation of Omar Ayub from PTI’s General Secretary post, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Junaid Akbar has tendered his resignation from party’s core committee, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) resigned from party’s core committee and criticised the leadership, stating that he is not part of any group and will never be.

Without naming anyone, he accused certain individuals of having personal interests and using the party for their own gain, adding that he has no authority in decision-making and no access to the PTI founder Imran Khan. “These individuals meet Imran Khan and they don’t let us meet him,” he added.

The PTI MNA further said that he is only informed of the party’s policies and decisions, and that the party leadership is not willing to listen to his concerns.

Junaid Akbar announced that he will start a movement for accountability along with the party workers.

The resignation came a day after PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan resigned from his party positions.

Omar Ayub, who is also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, submitted his resignation on June 22, which has been accepted by founding chairman Imran Khan.

In his resignation, Ayub wrote that it was not possible for him to continue working as the party’s secretary general and also justify his job as opposition leader in the National Assembly.

He also indicated that he would be stepping down as chairman of the PTI’s Central Finance Board, but maintained that he would continue as a party worker.