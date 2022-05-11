Another PTI leader’s car meets accident

LAHORE: Six days after former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication and PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill got injured in a car crash, another party leader’s car met an accident on Lahore’s Canal Road on Wednesday.

PTI MNA Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar was not in the vehicle when the accident happened, sources said.

The driver said a white car having no number plate struck his vehicle on the Canal Road near New Campus. He lamented that he made a rescue call on 15 but the police didn’t reach the scene.

The sources said the PTI leader’s vehicle was damaged in the accident, but the driver and another person travelling in the car remained unhurt.

Earlier, on May 5, Shahbaz Gill was injured in a road mishap on M-9 Motorway near the Khanqah Dogran interchange, Sheikhupura.

The PTI leader was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad when the accident occurred. Gill alleged that the incident was an attempt to murder him and occurred when a speeding vehicle struck his car from the rear side.

