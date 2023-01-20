Another PTI MNA asks NA speaker to reject resignation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nasir Khan Musazai on Friday told the National Assembly (NA) speaker to reject his resignation, ARY News reported.

Another PTI MNA, Nasir Khan Musazai wrote a letter to the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf saying that he never resigned from his NA seat.

“A total of 123 resignations of NA members were typed in PTI’s head office”, Musazai accused in his letter, adding that he has not yet decided to resign from the NA seat.

Earlier in September last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suspended the basic party membership of its MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad after Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored him as a parliamentarian over a plea that he had not submitted his resignation to the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

Later in December last year, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had terminated the party membership of the Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Abdul Shakoor Shad, from Karachi’s Lyari Town.

In a relevant development today, a delegation of PTI MNAs reached the NA speaker’s office for personal verification of their resignations from the Lower House of Parliament.

The PTI delegation headed by former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached the NA speaker’s chamber to confirm resignations.

The decision to appear before the NA speaker was taken in PTI parliamentary party meeting.

The move comes after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs amid reports that President Arif Alvi is all set to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a vote of confidence from the lower house of the parliament.

“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations was submitted,” the statement released by the National Assembly Secretariat read.

