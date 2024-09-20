Another Punjab city to get metro bus service

The government has given the green light to launch the Metro Bus Service in Faisalabad, a groundbreaking project aimed at providing the city’s first large-scale public transportation system.

With an estimated cost of Rs 70 billion, this initiative promises to revolutionize intra-city travel for Faisalabad’s growing population.

The Metro Bus Service will cover three primary routes; Kamalpur Interchange to Samundri Road; Narwala Ada to Satiana Road; Jhang Road to Jaranwala Road

Red Crescent Chowk will serve as the central hub, connecting all routes.

To promote eco-friendly transportation, 100 electric buses will be introduced, ensuring a sustainable solution for Faisalabad’s transport needs.

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan chaired a meeting in Lahore to discuss the project’s technical and administrative aspects Officials from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and transport experts attended the meeting, providing valuable insights into the project’s design and operation.