Another rain spell expected in upper parts of country from Aug 23

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast more monsoon rains from 23rd to 27th August in upper parts of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea to penetrate in upper parts of the country and a westerly wave is also likely to enter in these areas on 23rd August, according to the weather report.

Rainfall is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from 23rd to 27th August with occasional gaps.

Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar will receive rain/wind-thundershower from 24th to 26th August. While Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar districts on 25th and 26th August, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahs or streams in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan will surge with high water flows on 25th and 26th August.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.