Another Saddar building catches fire: rescue

KARACHI: In a menacing event on Saturday a fire has broken out on the roof of a Saddar building for which the rescue teams have reached to put it out, ARY News reported.

Further details have yet to come in on the event to understand and assess the intensity of the fire and the ensuing damages.

Just last Saturday, the latest fire event took place due to which at least five people sustained burn wounds when an oil tanker caught fire at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Saddar area.

According to firemen, the fire incident occurred at the fuel station near the Saddar parking plaza. On getting information, a fire tender arrived at the scene and put out the blaze.

VIDEO: OIL TANKER CATCHES FIRE IN KARACHI’S SADDAR

The same day, another fire also broke out in some shanties located near Teen Hatti flyover in the port city’s Liaquatabad. Three fire tenders took part in the fighting operation and doused the blaze.

600 shops affected in Saddar Cooperative Market fire: Fire Brigade

The month has fared quite unfortunate in terms of fire incidents especially the Saddar town of the port city as around 600 shops were affected in fire that broke out at Saddar’s Cooperative Market nine days ago, citing the city’s fire brigade.

The cause of the fire in the busy shopping area in the heart of the city has yet to be established, according to the fire brigade.

“No fire safety system was available in the market,” fire brigade officials said. “The fire staff has to face difficulties owing to narrow lanes in the market,” they further said

