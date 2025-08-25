Another setback awaits Jennifer Lopez!

After her contentious divorce from Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez is reportedly set to face another major setback.

As reported by foreign media, Jennifer Lopez is ‘panicking’ as she is expected to be dropped by her record label soon, following the consecutive flop of her album and documentary, while the Latin diva juggles her personal life struggles.

According to the details, music giant BMG has decided to dismiss JLo, after the failure of her ninth studio album ‘This Is Me… Now’ and its visual accompaniment, ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’.

Per an insider, Lopez ‘can’t believe this is happening to her’. “She can’t seem to win no matter what she does, and it’s bumming her out,” the source said.

While the ‘Atlas’ actor is putting the word out there that their deal ended with mutual agreement, a tipster suggested, “It was a one-album deal, and the company was disappointed with sales and opted to part ways with her.”

Reportedly, Lopez, who recently dropped a breakup anthem ‘Wreckage of You’, subjecting ex-husband Ben Affleck, has even recorded more such songs. However, the singer is now in a ‘panic mode’ for not having a record label to release them.