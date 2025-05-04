‘Another Simple Favor’ director breaks silence on Lively, Baldoni feud

‘Another Simple Favor’ director Paul Feig has broken his silence on the outrage against Blake Lively amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The ‘It Ends With Us’ costars’ on-set feud was made public last year when Blake Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of the film.

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Addressing the rumours that Anna Kendrick and Lively feuded on the set of ‘Another Simple Favor,’ Paul Feig told a US media outlet: “Blake is an amazing collaborator, so when I read people’s misconceptions about how movies are made, it’s just frustrating for me.”

He added: “When the gang on the internet get [up in arms] about something, it’s just like, guys, you don’t know what you’re talking about. I love working with Blake — she’s just the best.”

Read more: Blake Lively calls out fear culture while navigating turbulent year

The filmmaker went on to call the outrage against Blake Lively ‘boring ‘, urging critics to make the ‘world a better place.’

“Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days,” Feig added. “When it’s towards something meaningful, that’s great. But people get outraged at everything. It’s like, this is what you’re angry about? There’s other things to be outraged about – please, go and help make the world a better place,” Paul Feig said.

It is worth noting here that Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick filmed the sequel in Italy while It ‘Ends With Us’ was in post-production in 2024.

Back in October 2024, Anna Kendrick spoke to PEOPLE about working with the Hollywood actor again.

“She lives on the East Coast, I live on the West Coast, so we don’t see each other much. But it was lovely. These characters have a weird chemistry, and it was fun to get the gang back together,” she said.