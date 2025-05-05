‘Another Simple Favor’ writer drops major hint about third film

Jessica Sharzer, who was a co-writer on ‘Another Simple Favor’, has dropped a major hint about the third part of the film starring Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

The sequel to Paul Feig‘s 2018 film sees Blake Lively return as Emily alongside Anna Kendrick as Stephanie and Henry Golding as Sean.

While the 2018 original sees Lively playing a double role as estranged twins Emily and Faith, ‘Another Simple Favor’ delivers a shocking twist: a third triplet, Charity, presumed dead at birth, is alive.

The sequel revolves around the lives of the characters following Emily’s release from prison after murdering her twin sister.

Blake Lively, in an earlier interview, admitted she had no nerves initially, until director Paul Feig threw her a last-minute curveball by introducing the long-lost triplet into the script.

“It definitely upped the ante,” the Hollywood actor said. “It was very uncomfortable to watch with an audience. It felt like personal torture.”

Following the release of the sequel, its co-writer Jessica Sharzer has hinted at a third part of the film.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Sharzer was asked whether she would like to explore their stories more in another film.

Responding to the questions, she said, “Definitely. I mean, it’s been talked about and I think we’d all love to revisit these characters in this story in success.”

When asked if fans would have to wait for another seven years to see Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles, Sharzer responded, “No, I don’t, because honestly, as Paul pointed out, we didn’t even have the idea for the sequel until several years after the first movie had come out. So, I think now it’s on a more accelerated track if the second movie is successful.