Another suspect behind Karachi fire station attack arrested

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested another suspect allegedly involved in the attack on Karachi’s Korangi fire station, which killed three officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) fire brigade department, ARY News reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the suspect – identified as Siddique Baba – was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the police and Sindh Rangers in Korangi area of Karachi.

The raiding team has also recovered weapon used in the attack of Korangi fire station. “On October 1, the accused along with his associates entered the fire station and gunned down two KMC officials,” the Rangers spokesperson said in the statement.

The spokesperson further said that the arrested suspect has a prior criminal record and been to jail, adding that the law enforcement agencies were carrying out raid to arrest other suspects involved in the attack.

It is pertinent to mention here that two employees were gunned down on October 1 when unidentified men attacked a fire station near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area.

Two unidentified men stormed the fire station and opened indiscriminate fire, killing two employees and injuring one. Meanwhile, fourth employee saved his life by fleeing the scene.

After they rounded up the four employees, the unidentified accused opened fire on them, killing two of them on the spot. Later on October 3, the third employee – who got injured in the attack – succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Earlier on October 12, one of the suspects in the attack on Korangi Fire Station was arrested from Karachi. During the initial investigation, Bilal has confessed to the crime and claimed that he has done it to avenge his father’s death.

Bilal said his father, Zafar Farooqi, was kidnapped and subsequently murdered in 2011. Fireman Mehboob was involved in it. An FIR regarding the killing of three fire brigade employees was registered in Korangi’s Awami Police Station.

