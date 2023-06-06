Another suspect involved in attack on Jinnah house identified

The investigators identified another suspect involved in the Jinnah House vandalism, which was carried out after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief on May 09, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, a video came to light in which the suspect identified as Ali Shan can be clearly seen vandalizing the memorial artefacts attributed to the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Jinnah House, Lahore.

The authorities are diligently working towards bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring that such acts of violence and disturbance are properly addressed.

A day earlier, the investigators unearthed another primary miscreant involved in the riots happened on May 9 at Jinnah house, Lahore.

According to the details, Another primary miscreant, identified as Ali Raza, was travelled from Okara to attack at Jinnah house in Lahore.

The alleged culprit Ali Raza revealed that the speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership provoked him against the army.

“I became a part of the mischief as per the pre-arranged plan. Hassan Niazi, Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and others were included in the plan made on May 9 at Zaman Park,” Ali Raza revealed.

“I along with the party leaders took part in the arson and vandalism at Jinnah house, Lahore. We were influenced by the anti-army speeches and became a part of the arson attack.” He concluded.