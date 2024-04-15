Another westerly wave to enter in Balochistan on April 17

KARACHI: A weather official on Monday said that another westerly wave will enter in south-west Balochistan on April 17, ARY News reported.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has denied likely rainfall in Karachi today adding that the weather will remain cloudy.

“The city will likely receive light to medium intensity rainfall from April 18,” he said.

He predicted countrywide rainfall from April 19 after entry of the westerly weather system.

The country has been presently under the influence of a strong westerly wave with heavy rainfall at some places cause flash floods in several rivers, streams and torrents across the country.

There are reports of land sliding in some areas and several link roads have been blocked in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan owing to landslides.

Several low-lying areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have submerged while the routine life has been disturbed under extraordinary heavy rainfall.

More than 30 persons have reportedly died in lightning strikes and other rain-related mishaps, while dozens have sustained injuries.