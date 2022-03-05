Another westerly wave to enter in country from tonight: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has predicted isolated light rain in upper Sindh districts on Sunday evening under the influence of another westerly wave.

Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Qambar-Shahdkot districts will likely to receive light rainfall on Sunday evening or night, according to the weather department.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast the entry of another westerly wave in North and East Balochistan from tonight.

Met Office informed that the westerly wave is likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob, Musa Khel, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Bhakkar and Layyah from tonight to Tuesday.

Moreover rain with wind and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir from tonight till Thursday with occasional gaps.

While in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore and Sialkot, on Sunday and Monday morning.

Met Office has warned that the windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures and standing crops in north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir on Sunday and Wednesday or Thursday

Ongoing cricket Test between Pakistan and Australia may be disturbed on Sunday or Monday.

The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant during the forecast period.

