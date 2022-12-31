Another youth shot dead by robbers over resistance

KARACHI: Armed robbers shot dead another young man over resistance in North Karachi in late hours of Friday night as police failed to control law and order situation in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the unfortunate incident took place in North Karachi, where armed muggers shot dead a youth – identified as Jahangir – on the doorsteps of his house.

Jahangir – who was studying BBA at a private university – was a professional wedding photographer. A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Sir Syed police station under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Two armed robbers intercepted the victim, who was returning from work, at doorsteps of his house and tried to snatch valuables at gunpoint. However, the victim resisted and pelted stone at the muggers, upon which they opened fire, resulting in death of the young man.

In a statement, police spokesperson said that the armed robbers didn’t snatch anything from the victim and fled away from the spot immediately. The police have recovered bullet cases from the spot.

Earlier this month another miserable incident occurred near the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area where a young student from NED university was shot dead over resisting armed robbers.

The young student who suffered from several bullet wounds was taken to a nearby private hospital, but the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead on arrival. Later, the body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

