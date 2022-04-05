Anoushay Abbasi pens an adorable birthday wish for brother

Actor-model Anoushay Abbasi has wished her brother, actor Shamoon Abbasi on his birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

The ‘Benaam’ actor took to photo and video sharing application, Instagram on Monday afternoon to share a loving family picture, which sees the brother-sister duo along with co-actor Sherry Shah, as they all came together to celebrate the occasion.

“Happy birthday @shamoon_abbasi_official i love you so much big brother!” read the caption on the Instagram picture. “Don’t even think about celebrating your birthday without me.”

The post was well-received by her 950,000 followers, with thousands of red hearts within a few hours. A number of users of the social application including celebs took to the comments sections of the post to share lovely wishes for the birthday boy.

Sherry Shah also penned a sweet wish for Abbasi on her official Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of the two, she wrote, “Dear, @shamoon_abbasi_official to have someone as meaningful as you in my life is the greatest blessing i could ever wish for you are more special to me then I’ll ever be able to put into words I don’t know what I did to deserve such a wonderful person like you.”

“But I’ll be forever grateful that the universe brought you into my life.”

Celebs like Nouman Javaid and Maira Khan extended their wishes for the actor in the comments section as well.

