Anoushay Abbasi has social media talking with latest pictures, video

The latest video and pictures of actor Anoushay Abbasi are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actor posted the viral pictures and video on her Instagram account. She was wearing black in the visuals, which got thousands of likes.

The celebrity captioned the social media with her quote, “out and about”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

The celebrity is one of the most sought celebrities. With millions of followers on Instagram, she posts pictures and videos of herself, family moments, outings and her projects’ behind-the-scenes.

Earlier, she shared advice on how to live a positive life through a picture which went viral on the visual-sharing platform. In the picture, she donned a pink outfit and wrote that people need to feed “correct noises” to their minds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

Moreover, a clip of her spending leisure time with her loved ones surfaced on the interactive platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

She has proven her mettle in several successful projects with the likes of ‘Mera Saaein 2‘, ‘Kaala Jaadu‘, ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar‘, ‘Pyaray Afzal‘, ‘Ghalati‘, ‘Prem Gali‘, and ‘Benaam‘.

