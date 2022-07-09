Anoushay Abbasi’s latest pictures go viral

Showbiz starlet Anoushay Abbasi shared a new set of pictures of herself which have gone viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Benaam’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, earlier this week, and shared a bunch of new pictures on the feed. “Right on time,” read the caption on her three-picture-gallery which sees the actor posing in a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

Abbasi can be seen in a white-coloured traditional Shalwar Kameez in the viral pictures, paired with a no-makeup face and naturally curly hair.

The picture gallery garnered immense love from social media users with thousands of red hearts and lovely comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

Anoushay Abbasi boasts a huge fan base of at least 965,000 followers on the social platform, making her one of the most followed showbiz celebs of the country. She frequently treats her fans with glimpses of vacations and projects’ behind-the-scenes pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

She has proven her mettle in several successful projects with the likes of ‘Mera Saaein 2′, ‘Kaala Jaadu’, ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar’, ‘Pyaray Afzal’, ‘Ghalati’, ‘Prem Gali’, and ‘Benaam’.

Related: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi’s video wins hearts on social media

Comments