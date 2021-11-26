Anoushay Abbasi’s latest pictures go viral

Model and television actor Anoushay Abbasi recently celebrated her birthday and its pictures went viral on social media platforms.

“Birthday with the homies!” the caption of the Instagram picture gallery read.

The viral pictures got more than 7,000 likes. The netizens, including celebrities Hira Mani and Ushna Shah, extended their birthday wishes to the Benaam star in the comment section.

The actress has quite a fan base on social media with over 900,000 followers on the picture and video-sharing social media application.

She has worked in several superhit projects namely Mera Saaein 2, Khushboo Ka Ghar, Pyaray Afzal, Madventures, Ghalati and Prem Gali.

These days, she is playing a pivotal character in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’.

