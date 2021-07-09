Anoushey Ashraf treks ‘breathtaking’ Alaskan glaciers

Anoushey Ashraf has found the perfect cure to Pakistan’s intense heat this summer – flying off to the US state of Alaska to trek glaciers!

Anoushey’s Instagram is the stuff of dreams ever since she decided to take her followers with her as she made her way from New York to Alaska.

From the first aeroplane photo of gorgeous snow-capped peaks to her latest post from somewhere in the middle of Matanuska Valley, her feed has us green-eyed like never before!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

Taking to Instagram to share her adventures, Anoushey first shared gorgeous photos from her time at the Denali National Park before making it to the “far corner of the earth to the beautiful Kenai Fjords National Park which encompasses more than a thousand square miles of land and water.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

Detailing information about Alaskan glaciers, Anoushey wrote, “The Aialik Glacier was breathtaking. Literally. All expedition travellers should see a glacier in their lifetime.”

A couple of days later, Anoushey shared stunning photographs of herself walking on the Matanuska Glacier, calling it “heart-wrenchingly beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

“We trekked ON an actual glacier. Spent 12 hours walking, learning about glaciers and exploring the area. And then our guide mentions how Pakistan must have even bigger glaciers. Made me smile from ear to ear!”

TURKEY IS LEADING BY EXAMPLE IN TERMS OF ANIMAL WELFARE: ANOUSHEY ASHRAF

The pictures from her expedition are jaw-dropping, to say the least – sheaths of glacial ice and towering peaks with icy lakes, we doubt that a vacation could get any better than that!

We have to say, that’s one more place on our travel bucket list and it’s pretty high up there!