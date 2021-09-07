Will not enter into electoral alliance in next elections: ANP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday announced that it would not enter into an electoral alliance with any party in the next elections, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the party’s KP President Aimal Wali Khan, who said that the ANP would not enter into an alliance in the next elections and would come forward with its manifesto before the masses.

He said that they would be fielding ANP candidates across the KP province, the bastion of the party from where it has formed provincial government previously.

Aimal Wali Khan blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the incumbent ruling party in the province, for running away from the local bodies elections.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has postponed local bodies (LB) elections in the province till next year.

The KP government has postponed the LB elections owing to the current situation of Afghanistan and threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the delimitation in the newly merged tribal districts in the province is still undone, sources said and added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been informed about the decision.

The ECP has also agreed with the decision of the province, claimed sources.

Earlier in the month of June, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had recommended holding local bodies polls during a period between the end of September and mid-October.