ANP also opposes Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

ISLAMABAD: After PTI and JUI-F, the Awami National Party (ANP) also opposed Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, declaring it ‘unacceptable’ under any circumstances, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan voiced opposition to the military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), saying that the party has reservations and questions about the operation.

Khan said that the ANP has sacrificed more than anyone else in the fight against terrorism, but they cannot support the operation due to their concerns. He emphasised that a national action plan should be implemented before launching any operation.

He also criticised the presence of “facilitators” in the province, saying that they are being given a free hand to operate. He mentioned the names of PTI founder Imran Khan, Qamar Bajwa, and others, alleging that they are behind the facilitation of extremist elements.

The statement came after a meeting of the Central Apex Committee of National Action Plan, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The prime minister approved a reinvigorated and re-energised nati­o­nal counterterrorism campaign thro­ugh the launching of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, with the consensus of all stakeholders including the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, symbolising the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) also declared their refusal to support any military operation.

Earlier in the day, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the newly announced counterterrorism operation called Azm-e-Istehkam a ‘destabilising initiative’ that will further weaken Pakistan.

The senior politician said that this is not Operation Azm-e-Istehkam but rather operation “Adm-e-Istehkam”, which he believes will make Pakistan even more weaken.

Fazlur Rehman stressed the equality of all citizens under the same national identity, asserting, “Our history is about fighting against slavery. Did we achieve Pakistan to be the slaves?”