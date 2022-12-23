ANP announces candidates for upcoming general election

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has announced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) candidates for the 2023 general elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to reports, ANP announced their KP candidates for the upcoming general elections, Mian Iftikhar Hussain will contest from PK 65 from Nowshera, including Haji Bahadur Khan from Lower Dir-IV PK 16, Shakeel Bashir Khan from PK 57, meanwhile, Salahuddin Mominda will contest from PK 71 Peshawar, Faisal Zeb Khan from PK 24 Shangla and Nisar Momand from Mohmand Agency PK 103.

Earlier this month, Awami National Party (ANP) reportedly started preparations for the upcoming general elections and announced the names of the candidates in two major districts.

The Awami National Party announced names of the candidates in two major districts, Peshawar and Buner, for the upcoming general elections. The announcement was made by ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan.

The ANP spokesperson Haroon Bilour will contest the upcoming general polls in PK-78 Peshawar-XIII while Abdullah Yousafzai will contest the elections in PK-77 Peshawar-XII and Yaseen Khalil in PK-74 Peshawar-VI.

