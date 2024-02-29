ANP announces boycott of election process after JUI-F

PESHAWAR: After Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), the Awami National Party (ANP) also announced to boycott election process for constitutional positions in Senate and provincial assemblies, ARY News reported.

As per details, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan in a statement said that his party would neither vote for any other party nor field its candidates in elections for the posts of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

“The ANP would also boycott the elections of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan chief ministers,” he added.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that ANP wants civilian supremacy and strengthened democracy and the parliament. He said that the major parties have also offered the ANP of main positions in return for votes in the Senate and provincial assemblies.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the ANP does not ‘believe’ in politics of power.

“It is our principled position that the mandate should be given real representatives from mandate thieves,” the ANP chief added.

Asfandyar Wali Khan, however, said that the party would decide on further course of action and its role in the parliament through mutual consultation.

Earlier in the day, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that his party would not participate in the election process for the National Assembly speaker, deputy speaker, prime minister, and president.

Speaking to the media after the inaugural session of the NA, Maulana Fazl categorically stated that the JUI-F will sit on the opposition benches in this parliament.

“We will not be part of the election of speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly and prime minister,” he stressed.

On Wednesday, a high-level delegation of PML-N, PPP, and other allies met Maulana Fazalur Rehman ahead of the inaugural session of the National Assembly