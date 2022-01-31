ANP announces to support MQM-P against Sindh LG law

KARACHI: Awami National Party (ANP) has announced its support to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) protesting against Sindh local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Monday.

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed, while addressing a joint press conference with MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui today, said that his political party will back MQM-P wherever it is needed. He added that it is in Karachi interest to go ahead side-by-side with MQM-P.

“Karachiites must be given their rights and controversial points should be withdrawn from the Sindh LG law.”

“Karachiites are demanding water, electricity and gas. We have to consider reality in politics and the majority of MQM-P in Karachi should be accepted. In Karachi, people of all nationalities should work together. The local bodies must be given their due powers in accordance with the Constitution.”

The ANP Sindh president said that it is time to work for the development of the metropolis. He added that they wanted to restore the old environment of Karachi which is titled the ‘City of Lights’.

MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they welcomed the ANP delegation today. He said that both parties are united on many issues. He added that the peace of Karachi was deliberately destroyed.

Siddiqui said that differences emerge in politics but it would not stay longer.

Earlier, a delegation of ANP leaders visited MQM-P Bahadurabad headquarters where they were welcomed by ex-Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, Muhammad Hussain and other leaders.

The ANP delegation held a meeting with MQM-P Rabita Committee in which they discussed the current political scenario, Sindh LG law and police violence on the MQM-P rally.

