Thursday, May 22, 2025
ANP demands immediate removal of PTA chief

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) has called for the immediate removal of the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), citing incompetence and a lack of understanding of key telecom reforms and technical matters.

According to the ANP spokesperson, the PTA Chairman failed to provide satisfactory answers to the questions raised by ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan during a recent parliamentary committee meeting.

The party alleged that the chairman displayed an unserious attitude and appeared ill-informed about critical issues facing the telecom sector.

The ANP demanded that all federal departments be led by capable individuals selected strictly on merit.

Read more: PTA blocks multiple YouTube channels, websites over anti-state propaganda

The spokesperson stressed that the current PTA Chairman lacks the vision and expertise required to lead essential reforms in the telecommunications industry.

