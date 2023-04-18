ANP invites MQM to attend All-Parties Conference

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Awami National Party on Tuesday called on MQM leaders at the Parliament Lodges and invited them in an All-Parties Conference, ARY News reported.

ANP delegation comprises of Mian Iftikhar and Zahid Khan, called on MQM parliamentarians Usama Qadri, Salahuddin and others. The ANP leaders invited MQM to attend the APC being hosted by it.

“We will decide on the invitation after consultation with the MQM Rabita Committee,” MQM members replied.

Mian Iftikhar said that the situation worsening in the country, and it is upon the politicians to take initiative for improvement. “It is our thinking that political parties should take initiative for correction,” he said.

“Life has become difficult owing to worsening law and order, political class being failed and non-political elements getting successful,” he said. “We have to resolve all problems with understanding and reconciliation,” he said.

MQM MNA Muhammad Abubakar said that the ANP has summoned the APC on May 03 and invited the MQM in the moot.

The APC being summoned to steer the country out of the political, economic and other crises, MQM MNA added.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) emphasised the need for dialogue among political parties to tackle the ongoing constitutional and political crises in the country.

A PPP delegation led by Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani approached ANP for dialogue among political parties to tackle the crisis.

Talking to journalists, Yousuf Raza Gillani said the basic purpose of the Constitution was that all institutions should exercise their powers within their constitutional domain.

“The PPP wants to make a conducive environment for dialogue among the political parties as all the problems being faced by the county will be addressed through the dialogue process,” he added.

ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain said, “It was a good step by the PPP as the country could no longer afford unrest and chaos.”

He said the ANP was going to hold an APC in the Federal Capital on May 3, while the PPP had decided to build consensus among the coalition parties prior to holding dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which was a positive step.

The PTI and all other political parties would be invited to attend the APC, he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has also announced to convene an APC after Eidul Fitr on one-point agenda to hold simultaneous elections across the country.

